Cars catch fire at Disneyland parking garage

Justin Burton
5:45 PM, Feb 13, 2017
CREDIT: Anaheim Police Department

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Several cars caught fire at the main parking garage for Disneyland guests on Monday, KABC-TV reported.

As many as six cars were on fire at the Mickey and Friends parking structure in Anaheim on Monday afternoon, ABC7 said.

No immediate injuries were reported.

The garage was evacuated as a result of the fires, Anaheim Police said.

 

 

