Cars catch fire at Disneyland parking garage

CREDIT: Anaheim Police Department
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Several cars caught fire at the main parking garage for Disneyland guests on Monday, KABC-TV reported.
As many as six cars were on fire at the Mickey and Friends parking structure in Anaheim on Monday afternoon, ABC7 said.
No immediate injuries were reported.
The garage was evacuated as a result of the fires, Anaheim Police said.
AFR on car fire with multiple vehicles at Mickey & Friends structure. No injuries. Structure evacuated. @AnaheimFire pic.twitter.com/tLSD8g1qgZ— Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) February 14, 2017
