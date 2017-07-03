CSUB's David Metzgar signs rookie contract with the New York Yankees

Stephen Hicks
1:19 PM, Jul 3, 2017
54 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Monday CSUB's David Metzgar signed a rookie contract with the New York Yankees. 

RELATED: David Metzgar chasing big league dreams

----

Like Stephen Hicks on Facebook-https://www.facebook.com/StephenHicks23ABC

Follow him on Twitter- https://twitter.com/stephenhicks23

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Sports