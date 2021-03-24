23ABC Gives: Senior Food Drive accepting donations at different locations across Kern County today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Providing food for your family may be simple for most, but for some areas in Kern County, access to grocery stores or fresh produce is limited, and especially with the pandemic, it can make it much harder for our older population to gain access to food.

That is why during the entire month of March, 23ABC is hosting our first ever 23ABC Gives, where we are partnering with the Community Action Partnership of Kern, also known as CAPK, to help donate food and canned goods to some of the most vulnerable in our community, our seniors.

23ABC and CAPK are asking for donations such as canned goods and non-perishable food items like rice, peanut butter, cereals, and more, to help the county's vulnerable population of 65 and up who are in need.

If you'd like to make a monetary donation, you can do so here.

Food Drop Off Locations:



Tehachapi City Hall, 115 S Robinson St, Tehachapi

Lake Buena Vista Concessions, 13115 Iron Bark Rd, Taft

Select Countryside Convenience and Gas Station Locations:



4700 Coffee Road, Bakersfield

8139 East Bear Mountain Blvd, Bakersfield

1631 Comanche Drive, Bakersfield

31110 7th Standard Road, Bakersfield

9741 S Enos Lane, Bakersfield

5848 Comanche Drive, Bakersfield

21959 Hwy 46, Lost Hills

Select Taco Bell Locations:



330 Bear Mountain Blvd, Arvin

100 W Lerdo Hwy, Shafter

5812 Comanche Drive, Bakersfield

51 W Sherwood Ave, McFarland

1121 Kern Street, Taft

Select Subway Locations:



352 Bear Mountain Blvd, Arvin

10318 Main St Suite B, Lamont

