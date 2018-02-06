Email: Alex.Batres@kero.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AlexBatres23ABC

Twitter: https://twitter.com/alexbatrestv

Alex Batres brings five years of anchoring experience and eight years of reporting and producing to the morning show on 23ABC News.

She’s fluent in Spanish and most recently was the morning anchor of Palm Springs #1 rated morning news, KESQ.

Before that she was an anchor/producer/reporter at KTWO in Wyoming.

Alex held various positions at ICTV, ESTV 3, and Torrance CitiCable 3. She has a Broadcast Journalism degree from California State University – Fullerton.

Alex is originally from Southern California and she and her husband are excited to be moving to Bakersfield.