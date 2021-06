Brenna joined 23ABC News in March 2021. She joined us from CTV Calgary in Canada. You can find her anchoring our Morning Show Monday through Friday at 4:30, 5, and 6 a.m.

Brenna’s broadcast career has taken her all over Western Canada, including stops in Vancouver, Edmonton and Winnipeg.

Calgary-based Brenna is a graduate of SAIT’s Radio, Television and Broadcast News program. She has a passion for breaking news, telling stories and enjoys the variety that each day as a journalist brings.