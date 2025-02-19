"If You Give A Child A Book" campaign returns to Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — In total, 538 students participated in the annual "If You Give A Child A Book..." campaign. Designed to put books directly in the hands of students from under served communities.



The goal is to bring the books to the kids directly, helping to build an at-home library. But the campaign also builds their self-esteem and strengthens their vocabulary.

Each kid went home with five brand new books.

In total, the Scripps Howard Fund was able to donate 2,690 books.

It’s been an exciting morning here at Del vista elementary school, students being able to take home not one not two but five books home. It’s all thanks to the “If You Give A Child A Book” campaign.

The 23ABC crew had the opportunity to sit down with the 5th graders of Del Vista Elementary School, to read a book of the “Dogman” series to them.

It’s part of our annual “If You Give A Child A Book” campaign, made possible by the Scripps Howard fund and sponsored by Dignity Health.

Ensuring that books go directly into the hands of students, like these.

However, these kids didn’t just leave with one book, they left with five.

“I feel happy because now I have something to do on my free time,” said 5th grader Skylynn Espinoza. “I think I’m probably going to start with diary of a pug first.”

Overall, 538 students participated, allowing the Scripps Howard fund to donate a total of 2,690 books.

According to local education officials, Kern County has some of the lowest literacy rates in the state.

In 2024 for example, just 38 percent of Kern students met or exceeded English language arts., the fund believes reading with and to children can drastically improve a child’s growth.

“I feel good because I can read whenever I want and I don’t have to find any books in my house which, these are the books I can read,” said 5th grader Mareli Lopez.

To ensure events like these can happen, the Scripps Howard fund is always looking for more donations, click here to learn how to donate.

