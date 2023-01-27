2 garden-themed events to take place in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With Spring approaching, many people are getting their green thumb ready. Gardeners in Bakersfield can look forward to two events aimed at them.

The 36th annual Bakersfield Home and Garden Show is back next month. The event features various gardening vendors and activities, as well as wine pairing and presentations from Chef John McFee. The Bakersfield Home and Garden Show will take place from Fri, Feb 24 through Sun, Feb 26 at the Kern County Fairgrounds. The event costs $10 to attend.

Meanwhile, Bakersfield College's Garden Fest is returning after a four-year-long hiatus. The event is a springtime garden event for both seasoned green thumbs and novice gardeners.

“The event started as a plant sale and grew into an annual community event,” said Lindsay Ono, Environmental Horticulture faculty at Bakersfield College (BC). “We have not been able to hold it since 2019 and are ecstatic to welcome back our friends and neighbors to celebrate spring and to visit the new gardens of Bakersfield College.”

The event will feature over 150 vendors, arts and crafts, seminars, and a carnival games area provided by BC's student clubs. The event is free to the public and all ages are welcome. Garden Fest will take place at BC's main campus on Sat, April 15.