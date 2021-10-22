2021 Halloween Events in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Looking for something to do this Halloween? Check out this list of events and happenings around Kern County.

BAKERSFIELD COLLEGE PERFORMING ARTS ANNOUNCES ALL HALLOWS’ EVE CHORAL CONCERT

Bakersfield College’s Performing Arts Department has announced details for this year’s Fall Choral Concert, a celebration of the entire spooky season called All Hallows’ Eve. The concert will feature a wide range of selections, from classical compositions to contemporary film scores. BC’s choral studies students will perform the concert Wednesday, October 27 and Thursday, October 28 at 7:30 PM in the Edward Simonsen Indoor Theatre.

Celebrate the spooky season at Bakersfield College with our College Choir, Chamber Singers, Renegade Chorus, and instrumentalists from the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra! From classical to contemporary, folk music to film scores, our students will raise your spirits with songs about love, loss, Halloween, and everything in between.

Selections will include performances of the works of Bach, Mozart, Danny Elfman, Z. Randall Stroope, Ysaye Barnwell, and more. The College Choir, Chamber Singers and Renegade Chorus will be joined by guest performers, including members of the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra, live mariachi, and art being created live on stage.

Admission for All Hallows’ Eve is $10 for general admission and $5 for students, staff, seniors, veterans, and children. The venue will be limited to 25% capacity (100 guests). Tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite and are likely to sell out; if tickets sell out in advance, no tickets will be available at the door. Masks are required while indoors and campus visitors must complete BC’s Daily Health Tracker on the day of the performance.

Outlets at Tejon host a special event for Halloween

The Outlets at Tejon announce the return of their annual Halloween event, Cinema Under the Stars.

The event kicks off at 4 p.m. on Oct. 30 with trick-or-treating stations throughout the outlet. Then at 6:30 p.m., get your popcorn ready for a drive-in movie of the Disney film about a young musician in search of his grandfather.

Costumes are encouraged for all ages and make sure to come dressed in your most festive Halloween outfits.

There will be several food trucks available throughout the night to enjoy before or during the movie.

“Cinema Under the Stars is the perfect way to bring everyone together for a fun, safe Halloween celebration,” says Becca Bland, marketing director of the Outlets at Tejon. “It will be a night under the stars filled with community, food and a great Halloween movie!”

Murray Family Farms October Fun Fest

Open Every Day from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

6700 General Beale Rd, Bakersfield

It's feeling like fall at Murray Family Farms. The farm is back this year with full festivities and more pumpkins.

Murray Family Farms founder Steve Murray says for October Fun Fest, they added a bigger pumpkin patch full of pumpkins both grown on the farm and bought from other farmers. The farm has pumpkins of all sizes.

The pumpkins can be bought for carving, eating, and used for decoration.

Murray says a basketball-sized pumpkin is free with admission, and you also get to enjoy a lot of other activities. He says the farm is for all ages to enjoy.

October Fun Fest is every day in October from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets can be bought on the Murray Family Farms website.

Submit Your Event

