2023 Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour to come to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Malibu Barbie Truck is coming through Bakersfield and making a stop at the Valley Plaza Mall on Sat, Mar 4.

The truck is currently on its 2023 Barbie Truck Throwback Malibu Tour. The Barbie Truck Throwback Malibu Tour originally started in Summer 2021 in honor of the 50th anniversary of Malibu Barbie.

In celebration of the "original California girl," the tour features exclusive 70s-themed merchandise. Merchandise being sold includes Malibu Barbie polaroid cameras, tie-dye bucket hats, beach towels, tote bags, embroidered denim jackets, enamel pin sets, and embroidered patch sets.

Following the Bakersfield stop, the truck will visit Temecula on Sat, March 11.

For more information, visit the Mattel website or the Facebook event page for the tour.