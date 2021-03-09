23ABC Gives: Senior Food Drive accepting donations at different locations across Kern County to help those in need

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF — Providing food for your family may be simple for most, but for some areas in Kern County, access to grocery stores or fresh produce is limited, and especially with the pandemic, it can make it much harder for our older population to gain access to food.

That is why during the entire month of march, 23ABC is hosting our first ever 23ABC Gives, where we are partnering with the Community Action Partnership of Kern, also known as CAPK, to help donate food and canned goods to some of the most vulnerable in our community, our seniors.

“I have no means to survive,” Geneva Santos, Delano Resident, said.

Every month Santos attends CAPK's farmers’ market program for fresh food and produce, and she is almost always first in line.

“Because my income is too small and this helps me a lot to overcome my income,” Santos said.

After Santos lost her husband, CAPK's free food distributions have been a big help with getting her healthy meals and fresh produce.

“I always thank the lord that this Lifehouse, opened their hearts, to help the community here in Delano, and I am so thankful that it is so close to my house.”

Luckily for Santos, she lives just down the street from Lifehouse church where these monthly food distributions take place. Lifehouse church is just one of many locations throughout the county that CAPK provides food donations to, helping various non-profits and programs.

Everyday until March 25th, 23ABC will be accepting donations at various locations throughout the county to help those struggling with food insecurity.

“With this food that i am getting from them, and the volunteering, that is a sacrifice that they are doing it for the community and it is not only me that is benefiting, everyone is benefiting,” Santos said.

23ABC and CAPK are asking for donations such as canned goods and non-perishable food items like rice, peanut butter, cereals, and more, to help the county's vulnerable population of 65 and up who are in need.

“Experiencing this kind of hardship because of this Coronavirus, this helps a lot, not only for me and for those who don’t have the means to buy food, it helps them and i am so thankful,” Santos said.

Food Drop Off Locations:

Tehachapi City Hall, 115 S Robinson St, Tehachapi

Lake Buena Vista Concessions, 13115 Iron Bark Rd, Taft

Select Countryside Convenience and Gas Station Locations:



4700 Coffee Road, Bakersfield

8139 East Bear Mountain Blvd, Bakersfield

1631 S Comanche Drive, Bakersfield

31110 7th Standard Road, Bakersfield

9741 S Enos Lane, Bakersfield

5848 Comanche Drive, Bakersfield

21959 Hwy 46, Lost Hills

Select Taco Bell Locations:



330 Bear Mountain Blvd, Arvin

100 W Lerdo Hwy, Shafter

5812 Comanche Drive, Bakersfield

51 W Sherwood Ave, McFarland

1121 Kern Street, Taft

Select Subway Locations:



352 Bear Mountain Blvd, Arvin

10318 Main St Suite B, Lamont

Suggested Donation Items for 23ABC GIVES: Senior Food Drive:

