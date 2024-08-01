23ABC kicks off annual "If you Give a Child a Book" fundraiser

23ABC is kicking off our annual “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign in partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund. This annual fundraiser helps support literacy education in Kern County.

23ABC will be collecting donations all month. To contribute to the donation drive, visit this link or text "23ABC" to 50155.

Every dollar donated will be matched up to $5,000 by Dignity Health, this year's sponsor. BJ Predum, Central Valley Market President with Dignity Health, says through this partnership, they hope to improve reading access for all kids in the county.

“Kids are on their way back to school and we want to ensure that they are afforded the same opportunity to learn, grow and achieve those incredible outcomes not only in school but in life," Predum said. "Reading is so important to that.”

According to the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress, in the 2022-2023 school year, only 38% of Kern County students met or exceeded the standard for English Language Arts, compared to the state’s 46%.

By providing books, Predum says he and Dignity Health hope to inspire young readers.

“And I remember as a kid just being so excited to go in and look through those books. Fortunately, I had the money when I was good to pay for some of these books and the other kids don’t," Predum said. "But it is truly where I found my joy of reading and my kids now have made fun of me because every new book I pick up I bury my nose in it and smell that book, you know, it just gets me excited.”

That feeling of picking up a new book is something he says he wants for all Kern County students.

“It’s about learning, it's about growth and really finding that skill set early on so you can pour yourself into learning knowledge and growing in that for the future,” said Predum.

