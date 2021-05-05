23ABC partners with ShePower to bring the community a high tea and symphony Mother's Day event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — Mother’s Day is all about celebrating the women who helped raise us and this year, 23ABC is partnering with ShePower, the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra and many more community sponsors to bring the community a high tea and symphony event to celebrate the day.

“This has been a really rough year for all of us and we know that mothers are the core foundation of everything,” Arleana Waller, Global Ambassador for ShePower, said.

23ABC has also partnered with Macy’s and Upstart Village to create an unforgettable Mother’s day where guests will be served High Tea and will be able to enjoy a pre-recorded concert by the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra.

“We know that music is the foundation of all of our lives and to be able to experience the symphony in an outdoor event, we are going to have it in the garden. This is just the time to really love on our moms and to just reconnect,” Waller said.

But, it’s not just for the mothers. ShePower is a non-profit which teaches young girls personal development and leadership through their mentor-ship programs.

“When we introduce anything to another generation and it is something that is new, the smile, the appreciation, that is what i get excited about,” Loretta Salinas, mentor with ShePower, said.

And, on Sunday, mothers and their families will get to experience something new together.

“I am so excited that this is actually introducing or reintroducing music to a lot of the young ladies,” Salinas said.

Salinas is a mentor to Olivea Sky, who says she is looking forward to spending Mother’s Day with her mom as well as, “To pretty much eat and hear the music,” Sky said.

Sunday will be Olivea’s first time seeing an orchestra performance, and it will be Mary Moore’s last time performing in one.

“When you are on the stage and everyone is playing with that sound it is just wonderful. there is nothing that replaces it,” Mary Moore, Clarinet player for the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra, said.

Moore has been playing the clarinet with the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra for 63 years, and while she has fond memories, she is excited about one thing.

“The only thing is I won’t have to practice as much,” Moore said.

And this Sunday, she encourages the community to come out and enjoy the event along with the music to celebrate Mother’s day

“Wear your hat, wear your pretty dresses. hold your pinky out when you are sipping your tea,” Waller said.

You can register for the event here, and for those that do register, Macy’s has donated 500 dresses for attendees to wear to the event.

But, for those who can’t make it to the event, the orchestra performance will be broadcast on our 23ABC platforms at 2:30 pm on Sunday.

