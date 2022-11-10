23ABC to hold annual Bakersfield Baby Shower donation event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This month, we here at 23ABC kicked off our donation drive for our annual Bakersfield Baby Shower on November 17th. We have partnered up with two local agencies that help take care of the most vulnerable babies and children of Kern County.

The Bakersfield Pregnancy Center and the Mission at Kern County are in need of supplies and we need your help to fill their shelves. Some of the items we will be collecting include diapers, wipes, formula, bottles, and bath items, as well as both new and gently used items such as clothes, socks, shoes, blankets, and towels.

There are several donation drop-off boxes around town including at the three Houchin blood banks in Bakersfield, Dreammaker Kitchen and Bath, Senator Shannon Grove's office, the Pregnancy Center, and Covenant Coffee.

On Thursday, November 17th, join us at the 23ABC Studios located at 321 21st Street in Downtown Bakersfield for the Bakersfield Baby Shower, where we will collect items all day from 5 a.m. through 7:30 p.m.