29th annual Bakersfield Model Train Show to take place at Kern County Fairgrounds

Posted at 10:44 AM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 13:44:57-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 29th annual Bakersfield Model Train Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sat, March 4 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sun, March 5.

The event will feature operating railroads, vendor booths and dealer tables, a Ben and Jerry's food and ice cream stand, and prizes, all of which will take place around 20,000 square feet of model railroading. There will also be a raffle drawing for an N Scale Layout Set that is 3 feet by 6 feet in size.

The Bakersfield Model Train Show will be located at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $8 for adults and free for children 12 and under. Parking will be $5.

For more information, call (661) 496-9514 or email kevin4strings@gmail.com.

