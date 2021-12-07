38th Annual Bakersfield Toy Run, benefiting the Salvation Army

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Christmas spirit is alive throughout Kern County, including at Bakersfield Harley Davidson where they’re preparing to hold the 38th Annual Bakersfield Toy Run.

This weekend motorcycle enthusiasts from all over town will take part in this annual toy run and the entry fee is simply one unwrapped child’s toy and two non-perishable food items.

“All of your donations, all the toys, all the food, all the money stays here locally,” said Ben Patten with the Board of Directors for the Bakersfield Toy Run.

The annual Bakersfield Toy Run is returning for its 38th year now bringing toys and food to families and children throughout Kern County.

Each year the Bakersfield community steps up, especially last year when the pandemic put a strain on everyone's lives.

“It was absolutely incredible, and it wasn’t just the biker community, it was everybody.”

Community members can drop off toys and food items or a $20 donation Friday and Saturday at the Bakersfield Harley Davidson on Merle Haggard Drive between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Then on Sunday, riders will meet at Beach Park on 21t street at 7 a.m. where they will individually ride to Harley Davidson.

All of the donations will go towards the Salvation Army.

“Salvation Army does a tremendous job every year of the distribution to make sure underprivileged kids get what they need for Christmas.”

Bringing joy to all those who need it this holiday season.

“Santa Clause is real and Santa Clause going to take care of them.”