5th annual Strides for CJD Bakersfield walk to take place

Posted at 7:27 AM, Sep 30, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 5th annual Strides for CJD Bakersfield walk-run event will take place Sunday, October 2nd, at California State University Bakersfield (CSUB).

The event aims to honor the memory of those who have lost their lives to Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD), such as Bakersfield Mayor Harvey Hall. CJD is a fatal neuro disease with no current treatment or cure.

Strides for CJD Bakersfield will start at the Harvey L. Hall Family Plaza at CSUB at 9 a.m. 23ABC’s Marc Blaine will be emceeing the event.

