7th annual Charity Farmers Market set for July 16th

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 7th annual Charity Event Farmers Market is set for Saturday, July 16th, at Norris Middle School.

It'll be held from 8 a.m. to noon at school at 6990 Calloway Drive in Bakersfield.

The annual event is hosted by the Kern County Farm Bureau Young Farmers & Ranchers and a portion of the money goes to the Edible Schoolyard Kern County.

The event also highlights produce grown by young farmers and ranchers throughout Kern County.

If you are a local farmer and would like to make a donation or get involved, please call Tim Collins at 661-316-5404 or email kernyfr@kerncfb.com.