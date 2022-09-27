Adventist Health Delano to hold Back to School Health and Wellness Block Party

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Adventist Health Delano and the American Heart Association are teaming together to present the Kern County Back to School Health and Wellness Block Party on Thursday, September 29th. The festival will run from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The Kern County Back To School Health and Wellness Block Party is a community event that aims to educate people on heart and brain health, as well as how to have a healthier school year. The event will include health screenings with blood pressure checks, CPR demonstrations, music, a display ambulance, and multiple guest appearances.

The festival will take place in the Adventist Health Delano parking lot.