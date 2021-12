WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County skiers can hit the slopes at Alta Sierra Wednesday now that the roads are a little safer. They are warning travelers that if you're coming from Bakersfield do not take Rancheria Road and instead go through Lake Isabella.

The resort had to shutdown Tuesday because of unsafe road conditions leading up to it.

Now they're back open after 18 inches of snow fell over the weekend.