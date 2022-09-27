American Heart Association to host Heart and Stroke Walk at CSUB

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The American Heart Association will host the 2022 Kern County Heart and Stroke Walk at California State University Bakersfield (CSUB) on Saturday, October 15th. The event will start at 9 a.m. and will take place at CSUB's outdoor amphitheater.

The Kern County Heart and Stroke Walk is a family-friendly walk focused on raising funds for research, CPR training events, and the American Heart Association’s 2024 Health Equity Impact Goal. The 2024 Equity Goal includes ending social determinants of health, structural racism, and threats to rural health.

“We all know someone who has been touched by heart disease or stroke,” said Ken Keller, President and CEO of Dignity Health Memorial Hospital and 2022 Kern County Heart and Stroke Walk Chair. “By bringing the Kern County community together to raise awareness and funds to fight these diseases, we’re making strides to ensure our loved ones can live longer, healthier lives.”

To register for the 2022 Kern County Heart and Stroke Walk, go to BakersfieldHeartWalk.com.