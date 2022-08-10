Annual Hispanic Business Conference & Expo set for Aug. 24

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 26th annual Hispanic Business Conference & Expo hosted by the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is set for Aug. 24 at Double Tree by Hilton.

The event kicks off with business workshops from 1-4 p.m.

Expo and networking runs from 4-7 p.m.

Among the features for the annual expo are exhibitor booths, networking opportunities, a VIP beauty bar, appetizers and refreshments, raffle giveaways, and more.

For more information about the event, call 661-633-5495 or email amora@kchcc.org.

Double Tree by Hilton is located at 3100 Camino Del Rio Court.

23ABC is a media sponsor of the 26th annual Hispanic Business Conference & Expo.