Annual Hispanic Business Conference & Expo set for Aug. 24

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 26th annual Hispanic Business Conference & Expo hosted by the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is set for Aug. 24 at Double Tree by Hilton.
The event kicks off with business workshops from 1-4 p.m.
Expo and networking runs from 4-7 p.m.
Among the features for the annual expo are exhibitor booths, networking opportunities, a VIP beauty bar, appetizers and refreshments, raffle giveaways, and more.
For more information about the event, call 661-633-5495 or email amora@kchcc.org.
Double Tree by Hilton is located at 3100 Camino Del Rio Court.
23ABC is a media sponsor of the 26th annual Hispanic Business Conference & Expo.