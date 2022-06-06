LOST HILLS, Calif. (KERO) — The 2nd annual Lavender Festival kicks off Saturday, June 11th at The Lavender Garden in Lost Hills. The event runs through Sunday, June 12.

The Lavender Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

General admission tickets can be purchased online. Children younger than 12 are admitted free. Individual and group VIP tickets are also available. Parking is free for ticketed guests.

The event features a day of relaxing in the lavender fields with more than 80 local craft, food, and alcohol vendors. Kids can enjoy a rock climbing wall, bounce houses, and more.

There's also live music from Joe Peters with The All Cash Band, Viento, The Elena Experience, Califas, Danny Sal, and Boone’s Farm Trio.

The Lavender Garden is located on Hwy. 46 between Bakersfield and the Central Coast.