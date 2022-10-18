Watch Now
23ABC Community Connection

Actions

Apple Core Project to host Party in the Garden festival

Mill Creek Park, Bakersfield (FILE)
23ABC News
File image of the Mill House in Mill Creek Park in Bakersfield, Calif.
Mill Creek Park, Bakersfield (FILE)
Posted at 7:20 AM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 10:20:32-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Apple Core Project is gearing up to celebrate its 10th anniversary with the Party in the Garden festival on Saturday, October 22nd.

The Apple Core Project is a nonprofit that works with Bakersfield Recovery Services to help community members access healthy food and other services. The project will be hosting a festival at the Gardens at Mill Creek to bring the community together and see the upcoming outreach programs.

Party in the Garden will feature food, games, drinks, and live music from musical acts Mento Buru, Crimson Skye, and Tonight We Are. The event will take place from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

To find out more, visit AppleCoreProjectInc.com. Tickets are available now.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living Spooky Szn Costume Contest

Submit Your Picture Today + Vote for Your Favorite!