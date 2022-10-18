Apple Core Project to host Party in the Garden festival

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Apple Core Project is gearing up to celebrate its 10th anniversary with the Party in the Garden festival on Saturday, October 22nd.

The Apple Core Project is a nonprofit that works with Bakersfield Recovery Services to help community members access healthy food and other services. The project will be hosting a festival at the Gardens at Mill Creek to bring the community together and see the upcoming outreach programs.

Party in the Garden will feature food, games, drinks, and live music from musical acts Mento Buru, Crimson Skye, and Tonight We Are. The event will take place from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

To find out more, visit AppleCoreProjectInc.com. Tickets are available now.