Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital to hold on-site job fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital will hold a job fair on Friday, September 23rd, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The hospital says it will be offering competitive pay and benefits to anyone who joins its team. Attendees are recommended to bring their resumes, as Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital will be interviewing and offering positions to individuals who qualify. Positions that the hospital is looking for include Licensed Vocational Nurse and Registered Nurse.

The job fair will take place at the Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital facility on 5201 White Lane. All attendees are required to wear a mask at all times.

Those unable to attend the job fair can schedule an appointment by calling 661-241-5505.