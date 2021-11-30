Bakersfield Blades to host 'A Wonderful World on Ice' featuring local figure skaters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Blades Figure Skating Club will host "A Wonderful World on Ice" featuring local figure skaters on Saturday, Dec. 11th at Mechanics Bank Arena.

Figure skaters will perform at 3 p.m. to a collection of Disney classics in a series of solos, duets, and group numbers.

Tickets are on sale now online.

The Bakersfield Blades Figure Skating Club is a volunteer-run nonprofit organization started in 2018 to promote figure skating in Bakersfield and are an affiliate of the Ice Sports Industry association.