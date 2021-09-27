Bakersfield Burrito Project feeds the community in need on Sundays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Rain or shine, local nonprofit, Bakersfield Burrito Project, is filling a gap in community resources. The organization is doing their part to serve people in need in the community every Sunday. The organization says they will do anything they can to help those in need.

“We have a regular crowd coming here on Sundays and since most services are not available on Sundays, we are the service available and closest to them,” Rickett said.

Founder and Director Belinda Lopez Rickett says Bakersfield Burrito Project has fed the homeless for 12 years, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the time when there were a lot of things shut down and we were still continuing to go because we were an essential service," Rickett said.

The volunteer-based organization feeds between 40 to 65 people every Sunday outside of Golden Empire Gleaners in Bakersfield starting around noon until 2pm or until the food is gone.

“Everybody loves burritos, everybody loves pizza, so it's a great combination for them to have a meal and then something to take away for later,” Rickett said.

Volunteer Anna Rinaldi says it's rewarding to help people in need.

“It's not just an organization that we like report to work we actually really enjoy each others company and I think having that sort of supportive environment is a really good addition to the community,” Ricket said.

Rickett says as a nonprofit organization, they struggle financially and are always accepting donations.

“Sometimes, you know, things we need to purchase like foil, insurance, things like that come with operating a 501(c)(3) we cannot get through bags of beans and rice so we want to make sure that people know that we still have a financial need,” Rickett said.

More information about the Bakersfield Burrito Project can be found at theburritoproject.org.