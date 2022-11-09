Bakersfield California Highway Patrol to hold free Start Smart driving education class

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Bakersfield Area Office will hold a free driving education course aimed at teenage drivers. The Start Smart class will take place at the CHP Bakersfield Area Office at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15th.

The Start Smart class is a two-hour-long discussion with CHP officers about safe driving practices, poor choices while behind the wheel, and avoiding collisions. The goal of the program is to make teens more educated and aware of the road and its surroundings, including other drivers and pedestrians. The Start Smart program was funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Traffic Safety Administration.

There are limited spots available in the course. To register, call the CHP Bakersfield Area Office at 661-396-6600.