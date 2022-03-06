Bakersfield City Ballet Presents: "Ethereal Visions" at the Fox Theater

Ballet has a way of transporting us from our everyday life. In every movement, there’s a story: a fantastical world of beauty in bloom.

That's what we can expect from the Bakersfield City Ballet’s Ethereal Visions, coming to the Historic Fox Theater March 11th. Artistic Director of the Bakersfield City Ballet, Erica Ueberroth joined 23ABC’s Kristin Vartan live on 23ABC Weekend Morning News at 8:30 a.m. to talk about the show.