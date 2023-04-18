Bakersfield College Performing Arts Department to hold free Combined Concert

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield College Performing Arts Department will hold a concert featuring multiple of the college's music programs on Wed, May 3.

BC's Applied Music Program and Commerical Music Program will be partnered for the Combined Concert, which will feature music from BC's multiple choirs, jazz ensemble, and concert band, as well as the BC and California State University Bakersfield joint orchestra. The choirs performing include the Chamber Singers, Renegade Chorus, and Bella Lux Treble Chorus.

The program's Combined Concert is held each year to showcase the talents of BC's music majors. Similarly to past years, the event will be hosted by music professor Dr. John Gerhold.

The Combined Concert will take place at BC's Edward Simonsen Outdoor Theatre at 7 p.m. Admission for the event is free. Guests are asked to park on the northeast side of BC's campus in lot P3.

