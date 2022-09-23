Bakersfield College to host inaugural Renegade Promenade

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College will hold its first Renegade Promenade on Saturday, October 15th. The event will take place at Bakersfield College's Panorama campus from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Renegade Promenade, which also acts as the college's Alumni, Family, and Friends Day, aims to gather the community to tour the recently renovated Panorama campus. Under Measure J, Bakersfield College was able to rebuild a large portion of its campus and add new programs, as well as student services.

"This is an exciting time for BC! We are grateful for the Measure J funds that have helped transform the campus and we are excited to share what has been done so far with the community," said Cheryl Scott, Executive Director for the Bakersfield College Foundation. "This festival will be the first annual Alumni, Family, and Friends day and we hope that the community is excited to come see what has been happening and everything BC has to offer our alumni and students.”

The Renegade Promenade will feature music from Mento Buru and the Bakersfield College Music Program, a pumpkin patch and fruit stand from Murray Family Farms, a cocktail and beer garden provided by Tiki-Ko, planetarium shows, food, and a bake sale offered by Bakersfield College's own Culinary Department.

The event is free to the public.