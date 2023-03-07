Watch Now
23ABC Community Connection

Actions

Bakersfield College to host Will Gadd as 9th speaker in Distinguished Speaker Series

Will Gadd will speak about effective tools to stay safe, build team resiliency, and do what people might have never thought possible.
Bakersfield College (FILE)
23ABC News
The Campus Center building at Bakersfield College in Bakersfield, Calif.
Bakersfield College (FILE)
Posted at 10:04 AM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 13:04:39-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College is expected to host Will Gadd as the ninth speaker of its Distinguished Speaker Series.

Gadd has been one of the top adventure sports athletes in the world for more than 30 years. He will speak about effective tools to stay safe, build team resiliency, and do what people might have never thought possible.

The presentation is expected to happen at 2 p.m. at the Levan Center on Thurs, March 23. A second presentation will take place at 7 p.m. at the BC Indoor Theatre on the same day.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets to See the Bakersfield Condors

Win Tickets to See the Bakersfield Condors