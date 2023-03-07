Bakersfield College to host Will Gadd as 9th speaker in Distinguished Speaker Series

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College is expected to host Will Gadd as the ninth speaker of its Distinguished Speaker Series.

Gadd has been one of the top adventure sports athletes in the world for more than 30 years. He will speak about effective tools to stay safe, build team resiliency, and do what people might have never thought possible.

The presentation is expected to happen at 2 p.m. at the Levan Center on Thurs, March 23. A second presentation will take place at 7 p.m. at the BC Indoor Theatre on the same day.