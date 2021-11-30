Watch
Bakersfield College to partner with Goodwill Industries for free COVID vaccine clinics

Jae C. Hong/AP
In this Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, Parsia Jahanbani prepares a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in a mobile vaccine clinic operated by Families Together of Orange County in Santa Ana, Calif.
Posted at 1:39 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 16:39:16-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College to hold three free community COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Dec. 10th in partnership with Goodwill Industries.

The clinics will offer all adult vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson) as well as Pfizer vaccines for children. Children must have a legal parent or guardian present to be vaccinated.

The clinic schedule is as follows:

  • 9-11:00 a.m. at the Goodwill Distribution Center at 4910 Stine Road
  • Noon to 2 p.m. at Goodwill at 3025 Coffee Road
  • 3-5 p.m. at Goodwill at 1115 Olive Drive

The clinics are free and open to the public. Walk-ins will be accepted.

For those who are wishing to be vaccinated but can't attend these clinics, Bakersfield College’s Student Health and Wellness Center has vaccines available on campus every Monday through Thursday.

For more information on BC’s community pop-up clinics or for more information about coming to campus to get your vaccine, call BC’s COVID Hotline at 661-395-4773, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

