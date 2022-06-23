Watch Now
23ABC Community Connection

Actions

Bakersfield College's summer musical will be Seussical

John Simpson, Kay Simpson
Steven Senne/AP
In this May 4, 2017, photo John Simpson, left, project director of exhibitions for The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum, and his wife Kay Simpson, right, president of Springfield Museums, unwrap a statue of the "Cat in the Hat," at the museum, in Springfield, Mass.
John Simpson, Kay Simpson
Posted at 10:39 AM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 13:39:20-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College announced that its summer musical will be Seussical with performances starting July 15th.

This is the first collaboration between BC's theatre, choral, and instrumental music programs in three years due to the pandemic.

The production is inspired by the hit Broadway musical "Seussical" based on the works of Dr. Seuss.

Tickets are $20 for general admission; $15 for students, staff, or seniors; and $10 for children 12 and younger. Tickets are available online.

Performances are: 7:30 p.m., July 15th; 7:30 p.m. July 16th; 1 p.m. July 17th; 7:30 p.m. July 21st; 7:30 p.m. July 22nd; and 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. July 23rd.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!