Bakersfield Community Theatre to hold play pitch contest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Community Theatre has been around since 1927 and it is still going strong. Now the theatre's latest project aims to reflect local culture on stage.

The Bakersfield Community Theatre (BCT) is accepting pitches from those on the stage and behind the scenes during an event known as Pitch Day.

“That’s really important about Pitch Day is being able to sell that commodity, which is 'here it is an idea,'" said Artistic Director for the BCT, Rebecca Worley. "So they can be the director of the show that they’ve always wanted to see on our stage. Come in and tell us about it, why they want to do it, why they are passionate about it, and give us some feedback. We can give them some feedback as we consider it for the next season”

So how does pitch day work? Well, details of what musical masterpiece or classic comedy that you want to do should be emailed to the BCT. Then on Saturday, get ready to get up on the stage and, like it says in the name, pitch!

In terms of what the BCT is looking for, passion and compelling stories were among the most important criteria.

“We want compelling stories that are going to help reflect the community that we’ve been in for 95 years,” explained Jan Hefner, the Executive Director at the BCT. "We really want to show all of the people of our community what it's like to see themselves represented on stage."

“Passion," answered Worley. "Passion. You got to passionately love what you want to present to us so we know that you’re passionate about your project and that we can be passionate about it for you."

Pitch Days are scheduled for January 14th and 21st from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.