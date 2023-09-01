Bakersfield Fox Theater will premiere a documentary about the music that built a town

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new film centered around a well-known musician is making its debut next Thursday, and it's all about the sound.

The film, titled "Highway 58: The Children of The Bakersfield Sound," is part of a series created by director Nate Berg about Bakersfield and the magic of its music. Berg says the most important thing to him was creating a good story. He wanted to find something that was compelling, and he found it in the life of Tommy Hays.

"So we built a film that is touching. There's not a mean bone in his body, and it's a lovable film and it shows the best side of human creativity," said Berg. "About loyalty, friendship, and decency."

In addition to the focus on Hays, Berg says he saw value in documenting the beauty of the rich music history Bakersfield holds, and the film itself shows Bakersfield in a positive light.

Berg says he drew inspiration from the places and people of the city, which audiences will see in the film.

"It's just the people's stories, I think, that resonate the most," said Berg. "Other than that, I just drive around taking pictures of Bakersfield and using old video imagery, archival imagery, whatever it takes to tell a story, but it's definitely a good time to be a filmmaker."

The premiere screening of "Highway 58: The Children of The Bakersfield Sound" will be held at The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on September 7, 2023. Doors open at 6:00 pm and the film begins at 7:00.

Berg says that along with the screening, he's considering throwing an afterparty for the premiere audience to attend.

