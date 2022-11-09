Bakersfield Heart Hospital will host a back health seminar in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 40% of Americans over the age of 18 have experienced back pain at some point in the last three months, with women and seniors having slightly higher rates of back pain than the population average.

People don’t often think about their back and spine health unless they’re in pain, but it deserves the same consideration as every other aspect of a person’s overall health.

On November 17, Bakersfield Heart Hospital is sponsoring a free Back & Spine Health Seminar from 6:30 to 7:30 pm in Salon A at the Marriott in downtown Bakersfield. The seminar will bring American Board of Neurological Surgery diplomates Dr. Ian Armstrong and Dr. Imad Abumeri together in conversation as they discuss spinal health.

The seminar is free to attend, but seating is limited and seats are available by reservation only. To reserve your spot, call Bakersfield Heart Hospital at 316-6036 or email contact@BakersfieldHeartHospital.com.