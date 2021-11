BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join the City of Bakersfield in their Fifth Annual Christmas Tree Lighting event on Nov. 27 at Centennial Plaza.

The event is expected to start at 4:30 p.m. with Mayor Karen Goh and City Councilmembers to speak before the official lighting of the tree by Mayor Goh.

They’ll have live music, live nativity, and an appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus.