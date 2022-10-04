Bakersfield Museum of Art announces bilingual Second Saturdays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Museum of Art will be holding a Second Saturday event series starting Saturday, October 8th. The series will be bilingual, featuring English and Spanish.

Second Saturdays at the Bakersfield Museum of Art will focus on art and art projects by and inspired by the Hispanic artists permanently featured in the museum. October 8th's event will take place in the museum's sculpture garden and will feature a concert from local band Mento Buru, food from Mari’s Guisado, and abstract art projects for people of all ages.

Admission to all Second Saturday events is free throughout December.