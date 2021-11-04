Bakersfield Museum of Art to host discussion with 'On the Edge' artists

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Museum of Art will host a discussion with "On the Edge: Los Angeles Art, 1970s-1990s" artists on Thursday, Nov. 18th.

There will be two panel discussions. The first one at 6 p.m. will be on “Los Angeles 1970–1990: Exploring the Myth of California Through Materials and Subject.” The second panel at 7 p.m. focuses on “California Ethos: Conceptualism and Literalism."

Panelists for the first discussion will include exhibiting artists Lita Albuquerque, Chuck Arnoldi, Laddie John Dill, Ned Evans, and Andy Moses and will be moderated by Rani Singh, former Curator at the Getty Research Institute and Director of Special Projects at Gagosian, Beverly Hills. It'll focus on the panelists' process and the use of materials created objects that blur the line between

painting and sculpture.

Panelists for the second discussion include exhibiting artists Don Bachardy, Astrid Preston, and Allen Ruppersberg and will be moderated by BMoA Curator of Collections and Exhibitions Rachel McCullah Wainwright. The artists will talk about the birth of conceptual art and how it both interrupted and informed traditional methods of art making.

“The work on display and the artists who created it have come to represent a transformative period of

West Coast art making,” said Wainwright in a press release. “It is exciting that so many of these artists are still with us and

able to share their work and the experience of working during this period.”

Tickets to the symposium are $30 for members and $40 for non-members and can be purchased here.

The "On the Edge" exhibition will be on view until Jan. 8, 2022.