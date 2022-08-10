Bakersfield National Cemetery to honor unaccompanied veterans

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield National Cemetery will hold a ceremony on Aug. 24th to honor veterans who were interred without family over the past year.

The memorial will start at 9:15 a.m. and include an honor guard team conducting military honors with a rifle salute and playing taps.

The public is welcome to attend and pay their respects in honoring the veterans.

There are no restrictions on the number of attendees and this is the first ceremony held since 2019.

Bakersfield National Cemetery is located at 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd. in Arvin.