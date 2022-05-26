Bakersfield National Cemetery to host public Memorial Day ceremony

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield National Cemetery will host a public Memorial Day ceremony on Saturday morning.

The ceremony starts at 9 a.m.

People are encouraged to place flags on each gravesite after the ceremony. Family members who wish to personally place a flag on their loved ones site, will need to do so before the ceremony between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

All visitors this year are encouraged to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to ensure their safety while in attendance.

“There is no more fitting place to reflect upon the service and sacrifice of America’s veterans and service members than in a national cemetery,” said Department of Veteran Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough, in a statement. “Here lie those who served, sacrificed and, in many cases, gave their lives for us and our country. We are forever in their debt.”