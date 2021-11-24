Bakersfield North Rotary and Standard School District volunteers distributed Thanksgiving meals to families in need

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield North Rotary and Standard School District volunteers fed 350 families in need Wednesday morning to ensure they had a fresh Thanksgiving meal.

"A lot of times we kind of reflect on what we're not getting but here's a chance for us to just to praise the lord and give thanks for what we do have," David Dobbs said.

Volunteers helped deliver food to families as they arrived at Standard Middle School. Each family was given the fixings: turkey, mashed potatoes, apple pie, and all of the sides. The event was not open to the public, each family was chosen by the Standard School District based on need.

"These are families that are in need the names are given from teachers in the district, through the workers in the cafeteria that know the families that are struggling to get a meal on their table," Dobbs said.

This is the 21st year the Bakersfield North Rotary has raised money for the Thanksgiving Basket project. Rotary president David Dobbs says the project hits home for him.

"I grew up here a quarter mile from this school, this is where I went to school as a young kid, walked these grounds as a young person, back then my family was in need so now looking back some 50+ years ago i have a chance to do the same for local families in this community," Dobbs said.

The extra money raised by the rotary will go to Church Without Walls to help families in need year-round.

"Actually this year we raised enough money to feed roughly 425 families, the surplus is going to go to the Church Without Walls and the food bank so we'll be able to continue to feed families in this community for the rest of this year," Dobbs said.

This was the third year the event was held as a drive-thru to ensure the health and safety of families and volunteers.