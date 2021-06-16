Bakersfield pet rescue holding online fundraiser

A local pet rescue is focusing on the 'pawsitive' this Father's Day. They'll be hosting a fundraiser to benefit our furry friends.

The virtual auction hosted by Bakersfield Pawsitive Connections is taking place Wednesday. Officials say they've gotten a lot of supportv from the community so far. Businesses have donated raffle items ranging from a men's bike to gas and gift cards.

The organization told 23ABC that proceeds will help fund a future spay and neuter clinic.

"Bakersfield is way overpopulated and unfortunately our local vets offices are inundated with too many requests to spay and neuter so it's really hard to get in. It's months booked so we're trying to host a clinic for our local area to service spay and neuter needs," said Jacque Johnson, president of Bakersfield Pawsitive Connections.

Officials say those wanting to bid can do so through their website.