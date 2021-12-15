Watch
Bakersfield Police to conduct DUI/driver’s license checkpoint Saturday

Posted at 2:29 PM, Dec 15, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Unit to conduct a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18th at an undisclosed location.

Officers will be checking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment and drivers for proper licensing.

DUI Checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests which affords the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence, according to BPD.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, and other expenses that could exceed $10,000.

Funding for this checkpoint is provided to the Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Unit from a grant received through the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The public is encouraged to help keep roadways safe by calling 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver.

