Bakersfield to host two pop-up large trash drop off events July 16

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield's Solid Waste Division will host two pop-up large trash item drop off events on Saturday, July 16th.
The events will be from 8 a.m. to noon at the Bakersfield Municipal Airport and 15050 Stockdale Highway.
The following items will be accepted:
- Furniture
- Mattresses
- Box springs
- Major appliances
- Electronics (e-waste: TVs, monitors, computers, printers, etc.)
- Water heaters
- BBQ grills (no propane tanks)
The following items won't be accepted:
- Propane tanks
- Construction materials/debris (including concrete)
- Any item with refrigerant (A/C units, refrigerators, etc.)
- Items weighing more than 300 pounds
- Household hazardous waste
- Liquid waste
- Hazardous materials
The Bakersfield Municipal Airport is located at 2000 S. Union Avenue.