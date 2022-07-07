Watch Now
Bakersfield to host two pop-up large trash drop off events July 16

Posted at 1:19 PM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 16:19:51-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield's Solid Waste Division will host two pop-up large trash item drop off events on Saturday, July 16th.

The events will be from 8 a.m. to noon at the Bakersfield Municipal Airport and 15050 Stockdale Highway.

The following items will be accepted:

  • Furniture
  • Mattresses
  • Box springs
  • Major appliances
  • Electronics (e-waste: TVs, monitors, computers, printers, etc.)
  • Water heaters
  • BBQ grills (no propane tanks)

The following items won't be accepted:

  • Propane tanks
  • Construction materials/debris (including concrete)
  • Any item with refrigerant (A/C units, refrigerators, etc.)
  • Items weighing more than 300 pounds
  • Household hazardous waste
  • Liquid waste
  • Hazardous materials

The Bakersfield Municipal Airport is located at 2000 S. Union Avenue.

