Bakersfield to host two pop-up large trash drop off events July 16

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield's Solid Waste Division will host two pop-up large trash item drop off events on Saturday, July 16th.

The events will be from 8 a.m. to noon at the Bakersfield Municipal Airport and 15050 Stockdale Highway.

The following items will be accepted:

Furniture

Mattresses

Box springs

Major appliances

Electronics (e-waste: TVs, monitors, computers, printers, etc.)

Water heaters

BBQ grills (no propane tanks)

The following items won't be accepted:

Propane tanks

Construction materials/debris (including concrete)

Any item with refrigerant (A/C units, refrigerators, etc.)

Items weighing more than 300 pounds

Household hazardous waste

Liquid waste

Hazardous materials

The Bakersfield Municipal Airport is located at 2000 S. Union Avenue.