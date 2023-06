BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There is less than a month away from the return of Bakersfield's 4th of July Celebration.

There will be a free fireworks show at the Park at River Walk on Independence Day, which is on a Tuesday this year. To help with the celebration, there will be live entertainment at the Dignity Health Amphitheatre located at the park.

The event will begin at 6 p.m., with fireworks starting at 9:15 p.m.