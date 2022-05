BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield said its spray parks will have reduced hours this summer due to the ongoing drought.

The nine spray parks are set to open on Saturday, May 28th for Memorial Day weekend. During the summer the parks will be open from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday through Labor Day.

The parks will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays as a water conservation measure, the city said. The hours and days open may change based on drought conditions.