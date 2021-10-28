Beale Memorial Library to host Trick or Tweet

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Beale Memorial Library will host a Trick or Tweet event Friday, Oct. 29th.

The free event for kids features trick or treating from 3-5:30 p.m. at more than 30 booths, a spooky storytime, games, and a free meal and snack for ages 2-18. The snacks and meals are courtesy of the Snacks in the Stacks program and in partnership with Kern County Superintendent of Schools.

There will also be Star Wars characters on hand and kids are encouraged to wear a costume.

Parents, guardians, and adults that follow all the library's partners on social media will have a chance to win prizes.

