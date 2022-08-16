Best-selling author Aron Ralston coming to Bakersfield College for Distinguished Speaker Series

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Best-selling author, adventurer, and survivalist Aron Ralston is coming to Bakersfield College on Aug. 25th as part of the college's free Distinguished Speaker Series.

Ralston's story of survival after being trapped by a boulder in a remote area of Utah in 2003 captured headlines worldwide.

His story was featured in the best-selling book "Between a Rock and a Hard Place" and the Oscar-nominated movie "127 Hours."

Ralston's program is set for 2 p.m. at BC's Levan Center and 7 p.m. at the Indoor Theatre located on college’s Panorama campus.

The program is free and open to the public.

A screening of "127 Hours" is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 24th.

Other speakers in the 2022-23 series include:

Dr. James Lindsay: Author, mathematician - Thursday, Sept. 8th

Rev. James Lawson: Strategist of non-violence, revolutionary activist - Sunday, Oct. 2nd

Mark Rabbitt: Trainer, leadership authority – Tuesday, Nov. 15

Evan Austin: Paralympic medalist, coach – Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

Dr. Eddie Cole: Author, professor, scholar - Thursday, Feb. 9th

Kwame Anthony Appiah: Ethicist, New York Times Magazine columnist - Thursday, Feb. 23rd

Dr. Rosemarie Zagarri: Historian, author - Thursday, March 2nd

Will Gadd: Adventurist, ice climber - Thursday, March 23rd

Dr. Melanie Lundquist: Philanthropist, advocate - Thursday, April 13th