Blessing Corner prepares all year to help the community with their Christmas Extravaganza

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Volunteers at the Blessing Corner in Bakersfield have been wrapping gifts for weeks in preparation for their Christmas Extravaganza, and one local mother says her family wouldn't have anything this year if it wasn't for the event.

Lavonnia Moore's daughter Natasha Jones was shot 7 times in her home by a man she had considered a friend.

"I'm the mother of the victim of a crime that my daughter been into, and she been gone away from us for nine months, and so we've been having a bad struggle with the kids and everything," said Moore.

Jones was released from the hospital in a wheelchair after 9 months of treatment. Moore says she spent the money that would normally go to toys for the kids on hospital bills and basic necessities like clothes, diapers, and food.

"It's been terrible, you know, but it's getting better. In and out of the hospital and stuff. It's been terrible, but Jesus has been the one helping us get by," said Moore.

The Blessing Corner always gives Moore's family food when they need it, and Moore says she's grateful that Blessing Corner Pastors Bonnie and John Turner reach out to serve the community.

Bonnie Turner, Executive Director of Blessing Corner, is not surprised families are needing help.

"The way that things are right now in the world, in the environment, where gas is ridiculous and food prices have gone astray, everyone is coming to us," said Turner.

Turner's daughter Nicole has been serving at the Blessing Corner for 5 years. She says serving the community is a calling, and where there's a need, she always wants to help.

"I remember a point in time where we didn't have this opportunity, where we didn't have access to these things, and I understood how it felt to not be able to get this for Christmas, or just in general getting anything for Christmas, and I know that especially with the times now, with covid and the different things that have happened, I know it's a struggle for a lot of families," said Nicole Turner.

Bonnie Turner says the ministry works year-round to prepare for the Christmas Extravaganza by preparing food, wrapping gifts, and sorting clothes.

"We believe that it's the sincere job of every ministry to make sure that its community is taken care of, so we serve because the Lord has served us," said Turner.

Lavonnia Moore says the Blessing Corner has made a difference in her family's life, and she's looking forward to celebrating Christmas with her family all together this year.

"The Blessing Corner is helping us, so I think that's a blessing, and they gonna be so happy this year to even see their mama home," said Moore. "She came home for Thanksgiving and she her for Christmas for them."

Turner says the ministry is still in need of toys and volunteers to help wrap gifts for the holidays. If you would like to volunteer or donate, please visit the Blessing Corner Ministries website for more information.